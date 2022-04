Doris WallaceFlowersFLORENCE -- Doris Wallace Flowers, 66, of Florence died on Sunday, September 26, 2021.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church in Florence. Burial directed by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Darlington. The family will receive friends 2 until 3 PM on Thursday, September 27, 2021 at the church.Doris was born in Chesterfield County. She was the daughter of the late, Luke Wallace and Alene Cassidy Wallace. Doris was a member of Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband, Ervin Flowers of Florence; her children, Hope Patsches (Neal), Derwin Flowers (Ashley) all of Florence, and Chuck Flowers of Coward; her grandchildren, Savannah, Haley, Rachel, Josh, Abigail, Jackson, Ethan, Shelton, Justin, and Grayson; and 2 great grandchildren, Domonic, Jr., and Isiah; her brothers, Kenny Dean, and Dean Wallace (Judy); and her sisters, Sue Matthews, Kathy Jeffords, and Margaret Wilson (Buddy).Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com