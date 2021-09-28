Doris Wallace
Flowers
FLORENCE -- Doris Wallace Flowers, 66, of Florence died on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 27, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church in Florence. Burial directed by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Darlington. The family will receive friends 2 until 3 PM on Thursday, September 27, 2021 at the church.
Doris was born in Chesterfield County. She was the daughter of the late, Luke Wallace and Alene Cassidy Wallace. Doris was a member of Hoffmeyer Road Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving are her husband, Ervin Flowers of Florence; her children, Hope Patsches (Neal), Derwin Flowers (Ashley) all of Florence, and Chuck Flowers of Coward; her grandchildren, Savannah, Haley, Rachel, Josh, Abigail, Jackson, Ethan, Shelton, Justin, and Grayson; and 2 great grandchildren, Domonic, Jr., and Isiah; her brothers, Kenny Dean, and Dean Wallace (Judy); and her sisters, Sue Matthews, Kathy Jeffords, and Margaret Wilson (Buddy).
Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Sep. 28, 2021.