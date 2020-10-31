Doris Jordan
Goodson
Darlington – Doris Jordan Goodson, age 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, October 30, 2020, surrounded by her family. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born September 26, 1935, Doris was the daughter of the late William Foster Jordan and Addie Odom Jordan. She worked as the Corporate Secretary for R. E. Goodson Construction. Doris and Robert loved spending time with their family in Darlington and at the beach, and she enjoyed having tea parties with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Doris was a member of Darlington First Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Robert E. Goodson, Jr.; sons, Robert E. "Eddie" Goodson III (Carolyn), Ronald "Ronnie" A. Goodson Jr. (Janet), and Thomas "Tom" P. Goodson Sr.; grandchildren, Dorene G. Bouska (Patrick), Robert E. "Bobby" Goodson IV (Tracy), Ronald "Ron" A. Goodson Jr. (Whitney), Jordan Goodson, Thomas "Tyler" P. Goodson Jr., Barrett B. Goodson, Alexandria P. "Alex" Goodson, Bailey E. Goodson; great-grandchildren, Aiden Bouska, Trevor Bouska, Elayna Bouska, Joey Goodson, Regan Goodson, Davis Goodson, and Ari Goodson. She is also survived by her sister, Geraldine Moody; brothers, Basil Jordan (Peggy) and Larry Jordan (Marie).
She was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Caroline Grace Bouska; a grand-daughter-in-law, Heather N. Goodson; brothers, Willard Jordan and Wayne Jordan; sister, LaRae J. Britt.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the love and exceptional care Doris received from her dear friends and caregivers: Judy Simon, Larissa Simon, Lisha Reed, Calperta Samuel, Gloria House, Sarah West, Michelle Samuel, and her hospice nurse Butch Boan.
Memorials may be made to Darlington First Baptist Church, PO Box 297 Darlington, SC 29540.
Live stream services will begin at 4pm on Saturday
.
.
