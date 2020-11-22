Doris Stokes
LAMAR, S.C. - Doris Virginia Stokes Windham, age 85, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Carolina Pines after a short stay from her residence in Windhamtown. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 23rd at Windhamtown Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Monday from 1-1:45 at Newman Swamp United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Windham was born in the Hartsville Community of Darlington County, daughter of the late John and Eunice Parnell Stokes. She worked for Nytronics for 10 years, AQ Industries for many more years and was also employed by the USDA Cotton Division as a Cotton classer. She loved her children, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her great great-grandchildren and Windhamtown; as well as visits from friends and family. She was a longtime member of Newman Swamp United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her four daughters: Jeanie (Van) Amerson, Sherry (Rock) Rollings, Tina (Benny) Rowell, all of Lamar and Kathy (Carvel) Blakeney of Lugoff; two grandsons, Tim (Jayme) Windham and Jeff (Breanna) Jeffords; six grandgirls, Stephney (Brantley) Norris, Sabrina (Wayne) King, Michelle (Yarrow) Babbs, Kristan (James) Jeffords, Amanda (Justin) Green, and Alexis (Luke) Michel; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great great-grandson.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Baites Windham, her daughter Susan Jeffords, her grandson, baby boy Jeffords, her great grandchildren, Taylor and Clayton Windham, and her brother Buck Stokes.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Dee Stokes, Johnny M (Linda) Stokes, Bill (Vivian) Stokes, Bud Stokes, Gedelle Stokes Marshall, Pat Stokes (Henry) Hall, Nellie (Bill) Amerson, Sylvia Windham, and Hillery (Ann) Windham, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Newman Swamp United Methodist Church, 937 Windhamtown Rd. Lamar, SC 29069.
