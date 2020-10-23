Doris Virginia



Rogers



DILLON -- Doris Virginia Caulder Rogers, 88 of Dillon, SC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on April 27, 1932. She is preceded in death by her parents Mack and Blanche Daniels Caulder, and her husband, Jasper (Pete) Rogers and her brother Mack Caulder, Jr.



One of her greatest joys was attending First Baptist Church in Dillon, SC. Spending time with her church family brought her happiness.



Doris enjoyed gardening. She especially loved tending to her plants and flowers.



She had a great love for many pets throughout the years.



Doris leaves many cherished memories with her three children: Gay (Larry) Jackson of Florence, SC, Jimmy (Linda) Hyatt of Wilmington, NC, and June Hyatt of Dillon, SC. She is also survived by her two sisters: Clara Carter of Latta, SC and Elizabeth (Raphael) Moranchel of Marion, SC, and her sister-in-law, Laura Caulder. Doris leaves four grandchildren (who affectionally called her Granny): Jimmy (Michelle) Hyatt, Jr. of Brandon, FL, Amy (Chris) Collins of Florence, SC, Jamie Jackson of Florence, SC, and Suzanne Hyatt of Rocky Point, NC. Eight great- grandchildren: Caleb Johnson of Florence , SC, Caitlin (Kenny) Coburn of Denver, CO, Jaime Johnson, Josh Jackson, Sadie Jackson, Jimmy (Jake) Hyatt III, Ryan Hyatt and Devin Hyatt of Brandon, FL, six great-great- grandchildren, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She leaves behind two special pets, Lucy and Baily.



"You've gotta love me, I'm the mom" ~Mom~



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Jamie Arnette officiating. Visitation will follow the service. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Cooper Funeral Home of Dillon, SC.



We would like to thank the McLeod Hospice facility, staff, and nurses for the care given to our mother during her illness.



