Dorothy M.
Caulder
FLORENCE -- Dorothy Mae "Dot" McCormick Caulder, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.
Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have visitation at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. before the service.
