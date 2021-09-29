Menu
Dorothy M. Caulder
FUNERAL HOME
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Dorothy M.

Caulder

FLORENCE -- Dorothy Mae "Dot" McCormick Caulder, 89, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have visitation at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. before the service.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Faith Presbyterian Church
SC
Oct
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Faith Presbyterian Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
