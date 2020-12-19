Dorothy Mapp



Cockfield



Dorothy Mapp Cockfield, of Lake City, SC, passed away peacefully December 18, 2020.



Mrs. Cockfield was born March 22, 1925, in Atlanta, to the late Clarence and Ethel Mapp. She graduated from Lake City High School in 1941 and Furman University in 1945. Mrs. Cockfield taught English at Cocoa High School in Cocoa Beach, Florida for 2 years and at Lake City High School for 27 years. She was the director of the Annual Staff for Lake City High for many years. She received the Taylor Publishing Company Yearbook Advisor Award in 1954. The 1983 "LACIHIAN" (Lake City High Annual) was dedicated to Mrs. Cockfield. The opening page of the 1983 LACIHIAN includes a picture of Mrs. Cockfield, and the following words written by the students of the 1983 annual staff:



She is one who throughout her teaching career served with integrity and devotion. She is loved and admired for her high standards and for her many attributes. Her interest, wise counsel, and courage have won for her a permanent place in our hearts. For the outstanding qualities that make her the epitome of Master Teacher, we gratefully dedicate this 1983 LACIHIAN to Mrs. Dorothy M. Cockfield.



Mrs. Cockfield was a faithful member of the Lake City First Baptist Church since moving to Lake City in 1940. She taught Sunday School in the Young People's department for many years.



Mrs. Cockfield was a charter member & past president of the Lake City Junior Sorosis Club, a volunteer worker for "Meals on Wheels," and a former board member of the Pee Dee Area Home Health Service.



Mrs. Cockfield, along with her husband, Dr. R. L. Cockfield, and lifelong friends Randy and Ernestine Gravely, founded and directed the Western Tour for Boys and Girls. The four adults planned trips and chaperoned groups of up to 88 teenagers (2 busloads) as they traveled throughout the United States every summer for many years.



Mrs. Cockfield loved her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, and spending time with him at the log cabin he built at Santee. She liked to play tennis, to read and to work crossword puzzles which she could complete as fast as she could write. She was very competitive and never let her grandchildren win a card game or a scrabble game. They had to earn the victories.



Mrs. Cockfield is predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Dr. R. L. Cockfield.



She is survived by 2 daughters, Elizabeth C. Bushardt (Dan), and Jenny C. Johnson (Henry); 4 grandsons, Joe Bushardt, Dr. Reamer Bushardt (Christin), Will Johnson, and James Johnson (Erin); 7 great grandchildren, Isabella Bushardt, Madeline Bushardt, Sophie Bushardt, Henry Johnson, Eliza Johnson, Katherine Johnson, and Mary Rutlege Johnson.



The family would like to thank the wonderful folks from Comfort Keepers, the Methodist Manor, and Pruitt Hospice who helped make her life the best it could be over the past 8 years.



Due to the Coronavirus threat, only a private burial, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, for the immediate family will be held & the family is not accepting visitors at this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lake City First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 820, Lake City, SC 29560.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 19, 2020.