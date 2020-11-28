Dorothy Dixon



Norris



Dorothy Dixon Norris, 87, of Darlington died Thursday, November 26, 2020.



Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 28, at 3:30 PM at Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Mrs. Norris was born in Camden, South Carolina. She was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Beulah Barfield Dixon. She work for many years at Dixie Cup in Darlington and retired after over forty years of service. She was a longtime member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church.



Surviving are her husband, Mr. Wade Norris; her son, Melvin Norris and wife Sheri; her daughter, Terri Norris; her grandchildren, Blair Warren, Phillip (Taylor) Norris, Cole Norris; her great-grandchildren, Joey Goodson and Kinsley Norris. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Heather Goodson.



The family suggests memorials be made to the First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Darlington.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 28, 2020.