Dorothy JeanGibbonsNEW ZION – Dorothy Jean Welsh Gibbons, 92, widow of Robert Butler Gibbons, Sr. entered her eternal rest on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at the home of her oldest son.Born on April 13, 1930, in Florence County, she was a daughter of the late Adam Leroy Welsh and the late Lillie B. Smiley Welsh. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. She loved her family and many dear friends. She was a faithful member of New Zion United Methodist Church where she was a former Sunday school teacher, Administrative Council member, member of the Board of Trustees, Ladies Circle Leader, President of the United Methodist Women, the Wednesday morning Growth Group, and was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 149.She is survived by four sons, Robert B. Gibbons, Jr. of New Zion, Irwin Smiley Gibbons, Sr. of Turbeville, Donald Leroy Gibbons (Jimmie) of Columbia, Alan Levi (Marie) Gibbons of New Zion; eight grandchildren; three step grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; nine step great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; nine step great great-Grandchildren; and many very special nieces, nephews, and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, Betty Maxine Welsh Chandler.A funeral service will be held 3 P.M. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at New Zion United Methodist Church with Rev. Eric McGill, Rev. Burton Welsh, Dr. John C. Smiley, and Rev. Carl Lavender officiating, Burial will follow in the church cemetery.A visitation will be held from 2 – 3 P.M. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, in the sanctuary of New Zion United Methodist Church and at other times at her home 7721 Puddin Swamp Road, Turbeville. SC .Pallbearers will be Jonah Bagnal Gibbons, Levi Kennedy Gibbons, Jackson Becolt Gibbons, Philip Landon Gibbons, Nelson Butler Gibbons, Marion Stanley Ward II, Chandler C. "Chad" Prosser and John Brandon Ward, Sr.Memorials may be made to the New Zion Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 33, New Zion, SC 29111 or Amedysis Hospice, 198 East West Mark Blvd, Suite B, Sumter, SC 29150.The family would like to thank those that assisted in personal care for Mom (Grandma Dot), Amedysis Hospice – Dee Feagin Stegall, Tanya Smith, Karen Yates, Brenda Johnson, Carroll Richardson, and David Evans. Also, the private personal care providers, Lynn Weaver, Kimberly Douglass, Mae Burgess, and Lynn Coker.Arrangements made through Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main Street, Olanta, SC, (843)396-4470.