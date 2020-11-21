Dorothy
McAllister
Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Dorothy Lee Johnson McAllister will be conducted Sunday, November 22nd; 1:00 PM at Ideal Funeral Parlor, Inc. Interment will follow in Mount Tabor Baptist Church Cemetery. She departed this earthly life on Wednesday, November 18th after an extended illness.
Dot, affectionately called by family and friends, was born December 2, 1947, in Florence, South Carolina to the late Virdis Johnson and Sarah Greene Johnson. She attended the public school system in Florence County and was a proud graduate of Wilson High School Class of 1967. Dot was the owner of Economy Carpet Shop in Florence, South Carolina.
Dot was a faithful member of Mt. Tabor Baptist church where she served as Church Secretary for over 30 years. Also, she served as Choir President, Sunday School Teacher, and Missionary Board Member.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kelvin Tremayne McAllister, Sr.
Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband, Willard "Bug" McAllister of the home, two sons: Willard "Jay R" (Laurenisha) McAllister, Jarius (Bridget) McAllister; eight grandchildren: Kelvin, Jr., Jayla, Hailey, Lauryn, Willard Ethan, Tristan, Kensley, Prince; two brothers: LeGrant (Gladys) Johnson, Bishop Warren (Almeta) Johnson; one sister: Linda Sellers; two brothers-in-law: Wayne (Barbara) McAllister, Ronnie (Julie) McAllister; and one sister-in-law, Reverend Rinda Pringle of Atlanta, GA; one uncle: Rutho Johnson; three aunts: a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com
to leave a message for the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 21, 2020.