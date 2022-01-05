Dorothy Wall
On Thursday, December 30, 2021, Mrs. Dorothy Wall Northcutt, 82, Rockingham and Florence, SC, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, SC.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Forestville United Methodist Church with Rev. Butch Farrah and Rev. Paul Haber officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 7:00pm until 8:30pm Friday, January 7, 2021 at Leavitt Funeral Home in Wadesboro.
Dot was born November 11, 1939 in Anson County, NC and was a daughter of the late Stephen Graham Wall and the late Lucy Covington Morton Wall. She was a graduate of Lilesville High School where she was a cheerleader, played basketball and was voted "Most Talkative" by her senior class. She attended Flora MacDonald College.
Dot was a very loving and devoted mother. She lived vicariously through and supported her children attending and supporting their high school sporting events. She quickly became a Richmond Senior High School Raider and East Carolina Pirate football fan, when her son played for both the high school and college. She was a vital supporter of her children through their college education and professional careers.
She and her daughter, Lynn loved to go on cruises, many times with family and friends. They went on so many Carnival Cruises, they earned the highest level of customer loyalty levels. They also traveled throughout the country and thoroughly enjoyed multiple trips to California to visit family there.
Dot loved gatherings and reunions with her Wall and Northcutt families. With her quick wit and sweet demeanor, she warmed everyone's heart who surrounded her, and it was no wonder she was loved by so many. Her beautiful smile and twinkling eyes lit up the room.
She was a fighter! She overcame many orthopedic issues growing up and several surgeries during her adolescence years and her adult life, however, it did not stop her from staying on the go with Lynn.
In recent years, Lynn became Dot's primary caregiver, and for that the entire family is most grateful.
Dot was raised in the Baptist faith, but became a member of the United Methodist Church while living in Illinois, but, she considered herself, first and foremost a Christian believer and follower.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Charles W. "Chuck" Northcutt, Jr. of Rockingham; her daughter, Cheryl Lynn Northcutt of Florence, SC; her daughter-in-law, Kathy A. Northcutt; her brothers, Bill Wall (Myrtle) of Lilesville and John Wall (Dianne) of Hartsville, SC. and many nieces and nephews and their families.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wilson Northcutt; and her brothers and sister, Stephen G. Wall, Jim K. Wall and Patti L. Wall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roberdell United Methodist Church, 1302 Roberdel Rd., Rockingham, NC 28379 or to Forestville United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o, Joann Clark, 1781 Clark Mountain Rd., Lilesville, NC 28091.
We have lost a very precious soul on Earth, but, she earned her angel wings and is with the Lord and all of the family loved ones who have passed before in Heaven. We will all greatly miss her.
