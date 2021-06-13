Menu
Dorothy Mae Rose
Samuels Funeral Home of Manning
114 N. Church Street
Manning, SC
Dorothy Mae Blackwell Rose , 87, of Kingstree, died died Friday, June 11, 2021. Arrangements by Samuels Funeral Home of Manning.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS


As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. From Rubyleen Harrison Family Turbeville-Oak Grove AME Church
Rubyleen Harrison
June 13, 2021
