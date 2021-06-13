To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Samuels Funeral Home, LLC. - Manning
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Samuels Funeral Home, LLC. - Manning.
1 Entry
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. From Rubyleen Harrison Family Turbeville-Oak Grove AME Church