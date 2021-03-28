E. E. "Gene"
Turner
On Thursday, March 25, 2021, Gene Turner, loving husband of Pam and "a very special father" of Scott passed away at the age of 71.
Gene was born on June 7, 1949, to Ned and Louise Turner. He was a graduate of St. John's High School and earned an Associate Degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College. He retired from Southern Bell/Bell South with forty years of service. He was married to his wife, Pam, for over 53 years. They raised one son, Scott.
Gene was passionate about restoring and showing classic mustangs with his son. He was the President of the Eastern S.C. Mustang Club for over 10 years and was an Assistant National Head Judge with Mustang Club of America. Gene was actively involved with the Telephone Pioneers of America and served as President for two terms. Gene had many talents from drafting house plans to building his own home. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. His generosity was only exceeded by his kindness.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Ned, and his mother Louise.
He is survived by his wife, Pam; son, Scott; and sister, Judy Pierce (Mark Zammit).
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ebenezer Baptist Church from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2:30 pm.
Interment will take place at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 524 South Ebenezer Road, Florence, SC 29501
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Mar. 28, 2021.