Mr. Earl A.



Johnson, Sr.



Private services for Mr. Earl Augustus Johnson, Sr. will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 25, 2020 at Faith Memorial Gardens, Darlington. Burial will follow directed by Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home, Inc.



He departed this life on Friday, October 23, 2020 at his home. He was born in Darlington, SC a son of the late Reese and Florence Tony Parrott-Johnson.



He was a 1942 graduate of Mayo High School and furthered his education at Clemson University receiving a certification in masonry instructor. He was an educator in the Darlington County School System and retired after 18 years.



He was a member of St. James United Methodist Church.



In 1986 he was elected as a member of the Darlington City Council, Ward 2. He served as Mayor pro tem for 9 years. Earl served on the Board of Directors of the Darlington Community Action Agency and was a member of the Darlington Memorial Cemetery Association.



He was a member of P. D. United Elk Lodge #1679, the American Legion Post #210, the Friendship Masonry Lodge #17, the Pride of Darlington #88 of the Eastern Stars, a 32nd degree Mason, the P. D. Consistory #197, a noble of the Mystic Shrine Crescent Temple #148 and the NAACP.



He was preceded by: a son, Earl A Johnson, Jr., his parents, 3 sisters, and 15 brothers.



Survivors include: his wife of 68 years, Hilda Grayson Johnson of the home; to their union a daughter: Carole (Chris) Jones; his daughter: Elaine Reed; Grandsons: Kristopher Jones, Keenan Jones and Lorand "Cisco" Reed; Special Son: Gerald (Valerie) Harrison; god-sons: Nicholas (Keisha) Pearson and Nygel (Majoria) Pearson; Caregivers: Mable Dowdy and Valerie Daniels; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 30, 2020.