Eddie Mae Turner



Moore



LAKE CITY -- Mrs. Eddie Mae Turner Moore, 100, wife of the late Julius Christopher "Dick" Moore, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Moore was born in the Friendfield Community on August 27, 1920 being the youngest of five children born to the late, Edwin and Georgia Brown Turner.



Early in life she accepted Jesus Christ as her savior and was a baptized member of Hebron Baptist Church. After marriage she became an active member of High Hill Free Will Baptist Church serving as Sunday School Secretary, Church Secretary, Primary Teacher and was instrumental in organizing the church's History Room.



She and her sister in Christ Mrs. Addie Mae Cox worked tirelessly to index the church cemetery and established the cemetery's perpetual care fund.



Eddie Mae was a member of the Three Rivers Historical Society also served Chapter 110 of The Order of the Eastern Star as secretary and Worthy Matron.



She enjoyed many activities first and foremost was caring for her family, she was an avid gardener, enjoyed crocheting, sewing, quilting and playing solitaire on her ipad.



She was predeceased by her loving husband, "Dick", her beloved daughter, Trudy Moore Mott, son-in-law, Hal Mott, brother, Troy Turner and sisters, Emily Carraway, Lillian Miller and Kathleen Tilton.



Surviving are her sons, Julian Moore (Shirley) and Eric Moore (Trish); grandchildren and great grandchildren, Michele Simpson (Brian), their children, Monte and Lauren, Keith Moore (Bethany) their children, Ethan, Wyatt and Eli, Kevin Moore (Kimberly) their children, Carson, Cameron and Chanel, Jody Ward; special nieces, Judy Brewer and Diane Ellis.



Graveside services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at High Hill Cemetery, Scranton.



The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



Due to COVID-19, the family requests for everyone to wear a mask and please maintain the 6 foot social distancing. The family also requests everyone to please refrain from hand shaking and hugging one another.



The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Wade Lamb for his many years of care and to the Amedisys Hospice team of angels that surrounded us with unending service and compassion to our "Steel Magnolia" on her journey home.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to High Hill Cemetery Trust Fund, PO Box 343, Scranton, SC 29591 or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4013.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 8, 2021.