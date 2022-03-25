Eddie Kay
Wilson
Eddie Kay Wilson went home to be with his Savior Jesus Christ on March 23, 2022. He left a legacy of a truly dedicated Christian family man, who was devoted to his wife of 68 years, children, and church. He was an avid gardener, sharing his bountiful produce with the community. Retired from the USDA Cotton Division, he loved working crossword puzzles, writing poetry, enjoying God's creation from his backyard swing, woodworking, watching Clemson football, and spending time with family in Montreat, NC. He believed strongly in absolute truths and the high ideals of our Christian heritage, practical wisdom, quiet strength, and common sense. Ed kept up with current events and read extensively on a variety of subjects, so his opinions and thoughts were sought after by many. He was quite the conversationalist; "I tell you one thing" was a favorite opening line. As a lifelong Presbyterian and founding member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ed lovingly and patiently lived out his faith in Jesus and committed many Scriptures to memory.
Ed was born in Denver, NC on November 28, 1929, to Joseph Alvin Wilson and Sue Tate Wilson. His older brother was Joseph Alvin Wilson, Jr.; his younger brother was Charles Larry Wilson, all deceased. He grew up in Columbus, NC, accompanying his father, a county agent, on various trips to share his "know-how" with neighboring farmers. As a young teen, he worked on a Hudson River boat in NY in the summers and finished high school at Berea Foundation School in Kentucky. He earned a BS degree in Agricultural Education in 1951 at Berea College. He taught veterans at Mill Springs, NC for a year prior to working with his brother Jay in Florence, SC at the Mall Chainsaw Store in the early fifties.
While in Florence, Ed visited his college roommate's family in Whiteville, NC. There he met his sweetheart and future wife, Evelyn Faulk, a teacher. She had already made plans to move to California to be near her mother. In July 1953, he visited her in Ramona, CA, and proposed marriage. Ed possessed a romantic streak, as evidenced in this poem he wrote for Evelyn:
"Our love is that reflection on the water; the rain and wind may hide or distort;
But the foundation and source is always there,
It comes back and shines steady and smooth
And there is strength in the knowing it was there all the time."
After completing basic training for the Army, they married on December 12, 1953, in the little chapel at Fort Jackson in Columbia, SC. Having served two years in the military, Ed was honorably discharged at Fort Devens, MA.
In 1957, Ed received his Master's Degree in Agricultural Education from NC State. He became County Supervisor in the Farmer's Home Administration in Northampton County, NC; then transferred to the USDA Cotton Division in Raleigh, NC, where he began his 41-year career. He moved to Bakersfield, CA, for two years and to Columbia, SC, in 1964. In 1980, the Columbia and Raleigh offices combined to form a new one located in Florence, SC. Ed retired in 1997 as Area Director of the Florence Cotton Office.
Ed was blessed with three children: Vicki Wilson Simms (Ben), Clayton, GA; Thomas Kay Wilson (Laurie) Florence, SC; and Jeff Tate Wilson (Pamela), Campobello, SC. His ten grandchildren include: Vicki Rhodes, Clark, CO; Lyndi Leary (Jay), Bluffton, SC; Kimberly Goodson (Matthew), Mooresville, NC; A. Benjamin Simms, V (Addie), Clark, CO; Evan K. Wilson (Erin), Columbia, SC, Dr. Andrew Wilson (Ashley), Anderson, SC; Laurie Beth Blanton (Hugh), Florence, SC, Kayla Davey (Aaron), Hoover, AL; Dr. Alexander Wilson, Philadelphia, PA; Mark Wilson, Dental School, Medical University of SC. Ed is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren: Damion, Lochlan, and Bright Rhodes, Clark, CO; Eve and Piper Leary, Bluffton, SC; Jacob and Ellie Goodson, Mooresville, NC; Arthur and Vera Simms, Clark, CO; Samuel, James, Annie, and Lillian Wilson, Columbia, SC; Abby, Emma, Drew, and Jack Wilson, Anderson, SC, Afton, Hadden, Meir Ruth Blanton, Florence, SC; Sophia and Charlotte Davey, Hoover, AL
Ed found the greatest pride and joy in his family, as he expressed in the following poem:
Twenty-seventh Anniversary Reflections
"Underneath the sweetgum tree, with paint and brush we stroked
'Till summer's heat gave way to frost and now the stove we stoke.
It's cozy to sit contented by the fire and realize this house is now our home
With many hours spent on a thousand things that bear our mark, each with claims of its own.
A lot has happened since that reflection on the water; we've traveled near and far.
On this December twelfth let's reflect again and pretend
That on top of that old sweet-gum tree
There's a great big shining star.
Our blessings are many, which we should not forget
Such as Vicki, Tom, and Jeff, undoubtedly sent from heaven
But the years to come will suit me fine
If they even come close to matching the last twenty-seven."
His own words capture the essence of Ed Wilson's life, spirit, and personality.
Burial will take place at 2:30 pm Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 pm Saturday at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
