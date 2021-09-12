Menu
Edell Allen Eans
FUNERAL HOME
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
209 N Brockington St
Timmonsville, SC
Edell Allen Eans died Thursday Sept. 9, 2021. Arrangements by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
Mrs. Edell was one of the sweetest people I have ever met. She encouraged me when I started working at DSS to not give up and to always stay encouraged. She was such an inspiration and I convey my Condolences to her Family. I will never forget her beautiful and genuine heart. RIP Mrs. Edell
Angela Foster
Work
September 15, 2021
