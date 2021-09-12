To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home.
1 Entry
Mrs. Edell was one of the sweetest people I have ever met. She encouraged me when I started working at DSS to not give up and to always stay encouraged. She was such an inspiration and I convey my Condolences to her Family. I will never forget her beautiful and genuine heart. RIP Mrs. Edell