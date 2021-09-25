Edna Earle
Logan
LYNCHBURG -- Edna Earle Stokes Logan, 87, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Lynchburg First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tabernacle Cemetery in Lynchburg. The family will have a time of visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Sep. 25, 2021.