Edna Earle Logan
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street
Florence, SC
Edna Earle

Logan

LYNCHBURG -- Edna Earle Stokes Logan, 87, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at Lynchburg First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tabernacle Cemetery in Lynchburg. The family will have a time of visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.

Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Published by SCNow on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
4210 West Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Sep
26
Funeral service
4:00p.m.
Lynchburg First Baptist Church
SC
Funeral services provided by:
Layton-Anderson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Will miss talking to "MaMa"...such a Godly woman!! I was truly blessed that God put her in my life's path. I take comfort in knowing the nail-scarred hands of Jesus hold her today. Prayers of comfort & peace to her family.
Lori Smith
Family
September 26, 2021
