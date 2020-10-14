Menu
Eduardo "Ed" Osorio-Avila
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
October 9, 2020
Eduardo "Ed"

Osorio-Avila

Eduardo "Ed" Osorio-Avila, 67, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 30, 1953 to Zoraida Avila and Victor Manuel Osorio in Bucaramanga, Colombia. Ed lived in Bucaramanga until he moved to Rexburg, Idaho to attend Ricks College on a basketball scholarship. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor Degree in Chemical Engineering. It was during college that he met his loving wife of 43 years, Jolene McKenna. After a few early career relocations, Ed and Jolene settled down in Florence, SC where he worked for Dixie for 40 years. He had a passion for teaching, learning, and fitness. He also enjoyed sports, including cycling, yoga, and youth soccer. Ed was a talented engineer, a great coach and mentor, but his greatest source of pride was his family.

He was a dedicated husband to his wife, Jolene Osorio, and father to his six children, Jonathan (Jeni) Osorio, Ohara Osorio, Odessa (Mario) Santamaria, Cassandra (Nick) Baron, Sebastian (Jenn) Osorio, and Adrienna (Gavin) Criser; eighteen grandchildren; as well as many devoted friends from around the world.

A socially distanced visitation is planned for friends and family on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5 – 7 pm at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to honor Ed's passion for soccer with gifts/donations to the Florence Soccer Association with notation "In memoriam of Eduardo Osorio-Avila. To do this, contact, [email protected] for details on how and where to send it.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
Oct
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
I knew Ed as a yoga student of mine. I always enjoyed his zest for life and willingness to do better, try harder. I am shocked and saddened to hear of his passing. My condolences go out to his family and to his whole community. He will be missed.
Jenna Sass
October 13, 2020
I worked with Ed for a number of years. He was a one of a kind Praying for the family
Joan McDaniel
October 13, 2020
My family was so saddened of the loss of Coach Ed. I don't even know where to start. He was a huge part of our family for many years through the wonderful game of soccer. He coached 2 of my kids but did much more than coached them on the field. He wanted them to be successful in the game but really in life! His passion for the game was an inspiration and his work ethic was something he lived by example. I have so many fond memories and appreciated all he did for my kids and my family. He was humble, kind and an amazing coach and person. My sincere condolences to his wife, his children, his grandchildren and all his friends and extended soccer family.
Michele and Chad Gainey
October 12, 2020
I was privileged to have both worked with Ed at Dixie and to have had a friendship with him through the Florence Soccer Association over the past 17 years. He was a humble and kind soul, always offering a smile and looking for solutions rather than dwelling on a problem. I am honored that he was my friend, and he will truly be missed. My condolences to his family, and our prayers will continue to be with you. My life was made better because of my friendship with him, and though he was taken to soon, the world could use more people like Ed in it. Nothing could possibly replace the loss of such a wonderful person, constantly giving of his time, he truly possessed a unique and beautiful soul.
Brad Jordan
October 12, 2020
I am deeply saddened to learn of Coach Eds passing. Having coached all three of my boys over the years he truly touched our family. He was very passionate about the game of soccer and about helping young players get better on the field and off. A remarkable example for all of us to follow. Our prayers are with the family.
James Matthews
October 12, 2020
Ed has touched so many young lives over his long association with ESAB, the FSA, and West and South Florence high schools as Coach Ed. The soccer youth of Florence has lost a great mentor. My condolences go to his family.
John White
October 12, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Ed's passing. I enjoyed working with Ed when he served as girls soccer coach at South Florence. He was a fascinating man and I truly enjoyed our conversations. My condolences go to his family.
Bob Wilson
October 12, 2020
Ed was very proud of his family. He spoke often of his wife’s accomplishments as well as his children. He was a proud grandfather showing pictures of his grandchildren and remarking that they were good looking like their grandfather. We were friends and coworkers. He will be missed by so many! Prayers for you all.
Donna Brown
Friend
October 11, 2020