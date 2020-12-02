Edward "Big Ed"



Krajack



Edward Thomas Krajack "Big Ed" age 81 of Hartsville, SC peacefully passed away Monday, November 23rd, 2020 at MUSC hospital of Florence. Big Ed enjoyed living life to it's fullest. His day revolved around watching Clemson Football and Clemson Basketball.



Left behind to treasure Ed's memory is his son Edward (Carol) Krajack Jr., Mathew (Sherrie) Krajack (son) and Edward Krajack (grandson) all of Hartsville, SC, Dana Parker (step-daughter) of Pawley's Island. Ed is now reunited with with his parents Frank & Eleanor Krajack, Sr. and son Joseph Krajack, brother George Krajack and sister Kathy Smith.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 2, 2020.