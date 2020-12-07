Eileen
Huggins
DARLINGTON -- Eileen Skipper Huggins, age 71, went home to be with her Lord and her mother on Saturday, December 5, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 on Tuesday, December 8 in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home, with burial following at Darlington Memory Gardens.
Eileen was born in Darlington on November 20, 1949, daughter of Rev. James B. Skipper and the late Irene Gardner Skipper. She attended St. John's High School. Mrs. Huggins was devoted to taking care of her parents and will also be remembered as a loving wife and mother. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Hartsville.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Glenn D. Huggins, a son, William Oliver, Jr. of Darlington, two brothers, James Edwin "Jimmy" (Lita) Skipper and Ronald Gene "Ron" (Sharon) Skipper.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 on Tuesday at Belk Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Original Free Will Baptist Church of Hartsville 1792 S. Fourth St., Hartsville SC 29550.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 7, 2020.