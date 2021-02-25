Menu
Elder Harry Lee Gerald
Elder Harry Lee

Gerald

Funeral Service for Elder Harry Lee Gerald will be conducted 1:00 PM Friday, February 26, 2021 at Greater Mount Tema Holy Church, 4024 Lamar Highway, Darlington, South Carolina. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.

Survivors include his wife, Dr. Kathryn Denise Wiggins Gerald; one son; six daughters; a brother, Deacon James (Gloria) Gerald; a sister, Barbara Davis; one aunt, Hattie Mae McClendon; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Thursday, February 25, 2021 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.
Published by SCNow on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel
307 South Johns Street, Florence, SC
Feb
26
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Greater Mount Tema Holy Church
4024 Lamar Highway, Darlington, SC
My God bless and keep you in this sorrowful time.
Effie Jackson
February 26, 2021
