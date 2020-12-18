Menu
Eleanor Broce Mays
FUNERAL HOME
Cain Funeral Home - Palmetto Crematory
512 W 2nd Loop Road
Florence, SC
Eleanor Broce Mays, 95, of Florence died Thursday, December 17, 2020. Arrangements will be announced by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Eastside Christian Church
3541 E. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
Dec
21
Interment
3:00p.m.
Florence Memorial Gardens
3320 S. Cashua Drive, Florence, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
We will miss her in Church,@
Lee Bullard
December 22, 2020
Eleanor was always such a beautiful person! May you find peace in knowing you will meet her again in Heaven. Thank You Sweet Jesus
Shirley Baer
December 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Aunt Eleanor's passing. I wish I was there with you all today but am there in spirit if not in body. Even though our visits were not as often as I had wished they could have been, I truly enjoyed the times I was there with her, I also understand what mom meant about jaws hurting when they got together!!
Sandie Glovier
December 21, 2020
I´m so sorry for ur loss she was a great lady!!!
Nancy Baker
December 20, 2020
