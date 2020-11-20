State Elder Elijah



Green



FLORENCE -- Private Funeral Service for State Elder Elijah Green will be conducted 12 Noon Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pentecostal United Church of Christ Apostolic, 4430 Pamplico Highway, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in House of God Keith Memorial Gardens in Pamplico, South Carolina, directed by Smith Funeral Home of LLC.



State Elder Elijah Green, the son of the late John Green, Sr. and Reverend Earlean McWhite-Green was born May 10, 1938 in Pamplico, South Carolina. He died Tuesday, November 17, 2020.



He was married to Elder Florena Graham Green for 62 years and three children were born to this union.



State Elder Elijah Green was employed with American Industries for 35 years in Florence, South Carolina. He pastured House of God Keith Dominion Churches in Pamplico, South Carolina, Saint Stephens, South Carolina, and Florence, South Carolina for over 30 years.



State Elder Elijah Green served as Assistant to the Bishop.



State Elder Elijah Green exemplified his love of people and most of all to Christ in Acts 6:4 "But we will give ourselves continually in prayer, and to ministry of the word." serving as Post Chaplain for McLeod Regional Medical Center and current Chaplain of MUSC-Florence. He continued dedicating his service through devotion at Mercy Medical Services every Monday as this was his passion and duty in life.



Survivors include his wife, Elder Florena Graham Green: two sons, Darald (Patsy) Green and Anthony (Joann) Green; a daughter, Yolanda (Robert) Lyde; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and a host of other relatives and extended House of God Keith Dominion Church Family.



Public Viewing will be held 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 20, 2020.