Elijah Green
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
State Elder Elijah

Green

FLORENCE -- Private Funeral Service for State Elder Elijah Green will be conducted 12 Noon Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Pentecostal United Church of Christ Apostolic, 4430 Pamplico Highway, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow in House of God Keith Memorial Gardens in Pamplico, South Carolina, directed by Smith Funeral Home of LLC.

State Elder Elijah Green, the son of the late John Green, Sr. and Reverend Earlean McWhite-Green was born May 10, 1938 in Pamplico, South Carolina. He died Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

He was married to Elder Florena Graham Green for 62 years and three children were born to this union.

State Elder Elijah Green was employed with American Industries for 35 years in Florence, South Carolina. He pastured House of God Keith Dominion Churches in Pamplico, South Carolina, Saint Stephens, South Carolina, and Florence, South Carolina for over 30 years.

State Elder Elijah Green served as Assistant to the Bishop.

State Elder Elijah Green exemplified his love of people and most of all to Christ in Acts 6:4 "But we will give ourselves continually in prayer, and to ministry of the word." serving as Post Chaplain for McLeod Regional Medical Center and current Chaplain of MUSC-Florence. He continued dedicating his service through devotion at Mercy Medical Services every Monday as this was his passion and duty in life.

Survivors include his wife, Elder Florena Graham Green: two sons, Darald (Patsy) Green and Anthony (Joann) Green; a daughter, Yolanda (Robert) Lyde; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; four brothers-in-law; two sisters-in-law; and a host of other relatives and extended House of God Keith Dominion Church Family.

Public Viewing will be held 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020 at J. O. & Annette Memorial Chapel, 307 South Johns Street, Florence, South Carolina.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Pentecostal United Church of Christ Apostolic
4430 Pamplico Highway, Florence, South Carolina
Nov
21
Interment
House of God Keith Memorial Gardens
, Pamplico, South Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Smith's Funeral Home Of Florence Llc
Elder Green, your countless prayers were heard by a mighty God for so many years. Thank you for being a man who sought God on behalf of so many others, including us.
Mike and Charisse Reichenbach
November 19, 2020
You were a great man of God. Who loved the lord and you lead by example. I have grown under your leadership. I still hear you singing one of my favorite songs in it are the words...I´m just a poor pilgrim of sorrow with no where to go but I heard of a city called heaven and I started to make it my home. Well done thy good and faithful servant... well done!!! I will miss you my spiritual father love you.
Mary Robinson Epps
November 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Elder Green was one of the best men I have ever known. It was my honor and privilage to call him friend....He has heard his Jesus say, "Well Done" and I can only imagine what he is experiencing now....You deserve all of your Heavenly rewards my dear friend...until we meet again in Heaven I will miss you.
Debbie Eaddy
November 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about Pastor Greene. He will be deeply missed.
Kim Waters
November 18, 2020
Thank you Pastor Green for your faith- fulness to Mercy Medicine...You blessed us on Monday mornings with meaningful devotionals...You were a light in this world to many people...
Susan Russell
November 18, 2020
Our prayers, condolences are with Mother Green and family.
Mr & Mrs Lawrence Lewis
November 18, 2020
Loved seeing Pastor Green every Monday morning at work. Will truly miss him! I know the Lord welcomed him with open arms and said, "Well done thou good and faithful servant!"
Debbie Rucker
November 18, 2020
So sorry for your loss.. Preacher was a great Man
Debbie Moore Moss
Friend
November 18, 2020
Thanks for your part in shaping me into the man I am today. You will live forever in my heart
Deacon Rondal Briggs
November 18, 2020
Thanks Elder Green for your part in making me the man I am today.You will live forever in my heart
Deacon Rondal Briggs
November 18, 2020
An amazing Man of God. I will miss you my friend and look forward to us meeting again. Until then, I will never forget you and all you did in service to The Lord.
James Grzech
November 18, 2020
I love you Grandaddy. I will miss that beautiful smile.
Amber Green
November 18, 2020
Man of God you have run your race and fought the good fight. Take your rest for a journey that I know that God is well pleased with.
Rev Eric Robinson
November 18, 2020
Daddy I love you... Rest well.. Until we meet again in that Great getting up Morning...
Rev. Yolanda Green-Lyde
November 18, 2020