Our deepest sympathy is conveyed to the family of Elizabeth, foundly known to many of us as "Liz", a quiet soul with a smile for all whom she came in contact with, regrettably many of us were unable to visit with her in recent times; but we take solace in knowing that she has departed this earthly place that is now resting in the presence of the ALMIGHTY. For the family, GOD BLESS, KEEP THE FAITH, remain safe and well throughout the whole of this NEW YEAR, and forever more.

Herman and Marge Bailey January 11, 2022