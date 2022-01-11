My deepest sympathy for the family of Mrs. Liz Henderson. I worked with Liz at Wilmer, Cutler and Puckering in the 80's and 90's. Such a beautiful person. Rest in heaven Ms. Liz. You are safe in God's arms now.
Sandra Moses
Work
January 14, 2022
Ms. Liz: Always kind with a humble spirit. You helped to make my years at Wilmer pleasant. There is no doubt in my mind you are resting with our Heavenly Father.
Sayana (Say) Talbert
Work
January 12, 2022
Our deepest sympathy is conveyed to the family of Elizabeth, foundly known to many of us as "Liz", a quiet soul with a smile for all whom she came in contact with, regrettably many of us were unable to visit with her in recent times; but we take solace in knowing that she has departed this earthly place that is now resting in the presence of the ALMIGHTY. For the family, GOD BLESS, KEEP THE FAITH, remain safe and well throughout the whole of this NEW YEAR, and forever more.
Herman and Marge Bailey
January 11, 2022
I worked with "Mrs. Liz" at Wilmer, Cutler, & Pickering for many years. And I feel blessed to have know such an amazing, beautiful, and graceful woman of God. She is home. Great is her reward I'm sure! May God give peace to her family at such a time as this. Love you, Ms. Liz.