Mrs. Elizabeth L.



Miller



FORK, S.C. -- Mrs. Elizabeth L. Miller (73) died Friday, June 11, 2021 at Tanner Medical Center of Georgia, after an illness.



A funeral service will be Wednesday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. at Hayestown Pentecostal Holiness Church. Burial will follow at Hayestown Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 15 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home of Lake View.



Mrs. Miller was born in Dillon County, the daughter of the Late Eris and Lula Snipes Love. She worked at The Lunch Box Restaurant in Lake View and attended Hayestown Pentecostal Holiness Church.



She is survived by her daughter, Renee Stockton (Bobby); grandchildren, Justin Sealock (Kristen), Jordan Sealock, Morgan Sealock and Sebrina Reynolds (Tyler); and great grandchildren, Bryleigh, Maddie, Adlynn and MJ.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 14, 2021.