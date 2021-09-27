Menu
Ellen Walker
Ellen

Walker

Private services for Ellen Gregory Walker will be at a later date. Ellen Walker was married to Wayne F. Walker and is survived by sons Greg Walker (Jo), Todd Walker, and Chad Walker (Kate). Also four grandchildren Emili Hendrix (Cory), Amanda, Hayden, and Amelia and one brother, Bill Gregory (Patricia) from Rock Hill, S.C. Family being assisted by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wayne and Family, my deepest condolences. Praying for all of you. We Love you and will continue in prayers
Stephen and Guadalupe Vincent
October 1, 2021
Wayne, I just heard of your sweet Ellen's passing today. We are praying for you and all your family! May God give you all strength and comfort during these most difficult days! Love and prayers to you all!!
Vicky, Ron and Kim Blackmon
September 29, 2021
Even though you were my sister´s mother-in-law, I always felt like we were connected. You inspired me in so many ways. We loved the relationship you built with Emili and Amanda. You will be so missed. Heaven has certainly earned an angel
Sarah and George Wiley
September 28, 2021
My sympathy and prayers to all the Family. May God Bless you All. Was glad to see her at the Garden Club meeting just a few weeks ago. Louise Rallings
Louise Rallings
September 28, 2021
Have your family in my prayers. Such loss to everyone who knew Ellen.
Rhett Byrd Smith
September 28, 2021
Dearest Wayne, Greg, Todd, Chad and families, and Bill, Trisha, Jeff, Sherry, Paige and families- My heart is breaking for all of you. My cousin Ellen was one of the sweetest, kindest, funniest, most beautiful, most thoughtful, most amazing women that God ever put on this earth. Wayne, I am grateful for the honor of being Junior Bridesmaid in your incredible "storybook" wedding. I remember it like it was yesterday! It was the most fascinating day I had ever experienced in my life and the two of you were the most gorgeous couple I had even seen! What a wonderful family you and Ellen created together. Bill, you and Ellen had the closest, most beautiful brother/sister friendship I´ve ever known. I know how very much you miss her already. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God´s promise that we will someday see our loved ones again give you extra strength, comfort and peace. She is now your angel and will be watching over you until that day. May the many happy memories you share help to heal. I send my love to all, Becky Pruitt
Becky Pruitt
September 28, 2021
So sorry for your loss and our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Ken and Glenda Nance
September 28, 2021
Wayne, I was saddened to hear of the passing of your wife. Praying for your family. Coke Dent.
Coke Dent
September 27, 2021
Wayne and family!!! Ellen was one of my favorite relatives. She always beatific and vivacious as a child through adulthood. Ruth was my Mother´s best friend when they were growing up in Kershaw. I enjoyed having the family as patients and visiting in the home! My prayers will be with your family and Bill´s family! God BLess!
Danny Blackwell
September 27, 2021
