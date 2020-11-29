Menu
Eloise G. Hines
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
November 26, 2020
Eloise G.

Hines

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Funeral service for Mrs. Eloise G. Hines will be conducted Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12 NOON, at the J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence.

Mrs. Eloise G. Hines was born the daughter of Boston Hughee and Thelma Gibbs in Pamplico, SC, January 18, 1935. She died Thursday, November 26, 2020 after an illness.

She was married to the late Cato Hines and to this union three sons were born.

Survivors include a son, Randolph (Shirley) Hines of Florence.

Family viewing will be one hour prior to the service.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel
Nov
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel
To my dearest classmate Rudy My sincere condolences and prayers for you and your family. Deb
Deborah Cox
November 29, 2020