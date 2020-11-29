Eloise G.



Hines



FLORENCE, S.C. -- Funeral service for Mrs. Eloise G. Hines will be conducted Monday, November 30, 2020 at 12 NOON, at the J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence.



Mrs. Eloise G. Hines was born the daughter of Boston Hughee and Thelma Gibbs in Pamplico, SC, January 18, 1935. She died Thursday, November 26, 2020 after an illness.



She was married to the late Cato Hines and to this union three sons were born.



Survivors include a son, Randolph (Shirley) Hines of Florence.



Family viewing will be one hour prior to the service.



Published by SCNow on Nov. 29, 2020.