DARLINGTON -- Eloise Stogner Smyre of Darlington, age 95, died on November 9, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in Grove Hill Cemetery directed by Belk Funeral Home.
Born in Sumter, S.C., Mrs. Smyre grew up in Greenwood and was a daughter of the late James T. and Cola Heckel Stogner. She graduated from Greenwood High School and Lander College and did further study at Appalachian State University. She taught high school in Boone, N. C., before coming to Darlington, with her husband, Dane, in 1951. She worked for many years in education, both as a high school teacher and staff member of the Darlington County School District.
She was a member of First Baptist church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, member of the sanctuary choir, on various church committees, the Women's Missionary Union director, missions coordinator and Bible teacher of the Eloise Smyre Bible study group. She found great joy in God's creation, especially flowers and birds!
Preceding her in death was her husband of 66 years, Dane E. Smyre. Surviving are her children, Dane (Kim) E. Smyre, Jr. of Tucson, AZ, Cynthia E. Smyre of Dallas, TX and Jan (Jim) Hazel of Clemson, S.C., 2 grandchildren Jill (A.F.) Rodgers and Jared (Jacqui) Hazel and 3 great grandchildren, Shaun and Brooklyn Rodgers and JennaLee Hazel.
Because of her love for missions, memorials may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas offering, First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 297, Darlington, S.C. 29540.
