Elton Lee
Cochran
Elton Lee Cochran, 70, of Florence, SC, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Mr. Cochran was born the son of the late Mary Estell Boyles Cochran and Lyman Cochran. He attended Tans Bay Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by three brothers,
Mr. Cochran is survived by his wife, Susan Jackson Cochran; son, Joey Cochran; daughters, Lori Dickerson and Maleah Gasque; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers; and two sisters, all of the Savannah, GA area.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at Tans Bay Baptist Church on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Tans Bay Baptist Church directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Burial will take place in Greenwich Cemetery in Savannah, Georgia.
Memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church Building Fund, 3919 S. Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, social distancing will be observed.
Please sign the tribute wall and send messages for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 2, 2021.