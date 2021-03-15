Emma Ritta Croft



Hennecy



Emma Ritta Croft Hennecy, aged 81, passed away peacefully in her home on March 13, 2021. She was born November 9, 1939, to L.A. "Dutch" and Arvina "Cotton" Croft in Tennessee. Ritta married her beloved Robert L. "Bobby" Hennecy June 9, 1961, who preceded her in death in 2004.



Ritta was born and raised in Etowah, Tennessee. Her family moved to Marion in 1952 and she graduated from Marion High School in 1957. She graduated from Coker College in 1961. The next 41 years she spent as an educator in Marion, South Carolina. Once she retired she served faithfully on the Marion County School Board for fourteen and a half years. She was also the first female elected to the Marion City Council where she served for sixteen years.



Additionally, Ritta was an active member of Marion Baptist Church for nearly sixty years. She was also a member of the Marion Chamber of Commerce, the Azalea Garden Club of Marion, along with various Bridge and Supper clubs over the years.



Ritta is survived by her youngest brother, Johnny (Rosella) Croft of Surfside Beach and her oldest brother Grover (Vicki) Croft of Socastee: her two sons, Robert L. "Chip" (Leigh) Hennecy, Jr.; Brian C. (Teisha) Hennecy; grandson Logan Hennecy.



Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Marion Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Rose Hills Cemetery directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Use of masks and social distancing are heavily encouraged. The service will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to either the Hennecy/Boatwright Educational Fund at Marion Baptist Church (SC) 106 South Main St. Marion, SC 29571 or to the Azalea Garden Club of Marion C/O Shelley Calhoun 2323 S Hwy 41 Mullins, SC 29574.



Published by SCNow on Mar. 15, 2021.