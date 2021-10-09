Emma Shawn



Hickson-James



Emma Shawn Hickson-James was born on November 24, 1968, in Lower Florence County to the late Doris McFadden Edwards and Norman Hickson. She departed this life on Monday, October 4, 2021, after a sudden illness.



Emma was a graduate of Lake City High. Emma received Christ at an early age while attending Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, where she also sang in the choir. Emma began her professional career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Lake City-Scranton Nursing Home. She also provided limitless private healthcare working as a contracted healthcare provider in the community. She performed those duties for well over ten years. She later worked for the South Carolina School of the Blind and the Department of Health and Human Services for a combined 17 years of service. Emma was well known in the community, always helping those in need.



Emma leaves to cherish her precious memory, her husband, Carl James, Jr., her devoted daughter, Samantha (Dandrick) McFadden of Lake City, SC; her loving son, Christopher (Tiffany) Wilson of Olanta, SC; a step-daughter, Sarita Graham, seven grandchildren whom she loved and adored dearly, Emily, Malik, Alicia, Gabrielle, Kristina, Christopher, and Daylin; one sister, Tonya (Alfred) Jones; a special nephew whom she loved like a son, Gordon Mattison, III; a sister-in-law, Linda (Ricky) Brown; one aunt, Emma Jane McFadden of Florence, SC, and two uncles, Floyd McFadden of Lake City, SC, and Ronnie McFadden of Harrisburg, PA, along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Funeral services will be 2PM Sunday October 10,2021 at the greater St James AME church Lake City SC. Green-Cooper-Gaskins funeral home entrusted with the services.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 9, 2021.