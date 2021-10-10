Emma Shawn
Hickson-James
Our Heavenly Father decided to take a walk through His beautiful garden. As He walked
through, He saw so many beautiful flowers, and He chose to pick one.
On October 4, 2021, God saw you were getting weary, so He put his arms around you and
whispered, "Emma, come with me."
Emma Shawn Hickson-James was born on November 24, 1968, in Lower Florence County to the
late Doris McFadden Edwards and Norman Hickson. She departed this life on Monday, October
4, 2021, after a sudden illness.
Emma was a graduate of Lake City High. Emma received Christ at an early age while attending
Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, where she also sang in the choir. Emma began her
professional career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Lake City-Scranton Nursing Home. She
also provided limitless private healthcare working as a contracted healthcare provider in the
community. She performed those duties for well over ten years. She later worked for the South
Carolina School of the Blind and the Department of Health and Human Services for a combined
17 years of service. Emma was well known in the community, always helping those in need.
Emma leaves to cherish her precious memory, her husband, Carl James, Jr., her devoted
daughter, Samantha (Dandrick) McFadden of Lake City, SC; her loving son, Christopher
(Tiffany) Wilson of Olanta, SC; a step-daughter, Sarita Graham, seven grandchildren whom she
loved and adored dearly, Emily, Malik, Alicia, Gabrielle, Kristina, Christopher, and Daylin; one
sister, Tonya (Alfred) Jones; a special nephew whom she loved like a son, Gordon Mattison, III;
a sister-in-law, Linda (Ricky) Brown; one aunt, Emma Jane McFadden of Florence, SC, and two
uncles, Floyd McFadden of Lake City, SC, and Ronnie McFadden of Harrisburg, PA, along with
a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
