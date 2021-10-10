Menu
Emma Shawn Hickson-James
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
Emma Shawn

Hickson-James

Our Heavenly Father decided to take a walk through His beautiful garden. As He walked

through, He saw so many beautiful flowers, and He chose to pick one.

On October 4, 2021, God saw you were getting weary, so He put his arms around you and

whispered, "Emma, come with me."

Emma Shawn Hickson-James was born on November 24, 1968, in Lower Florence County to the

late Doris McFadden Edwards and Norman Hickson. She departed this life on Monday, October

4, 2021, after a sudden illness.  

Emma was a graduate of Lake City High. Emma received Christ at an early age while attending

Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, where she also sang in the choir. Emma began her

professional career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Lake City-Scranton Nursing Home. She

also provided limitless private healthcare working as a contracted healthcare provider in the

community. She performed those duties for well over ten years. She later worked for the South

Carolina School of the Blind and the Department of Health and Human Services for a combined

17 years of service. Emma was well known in the community, always helping those in need.  

Emma leaves to cherish her precious memory, her husband, Carl James, Jr., her devoted

daughter, Samantha (Dandrick) McFadden of Lake City, SC; her loving son, Christopher

(Tiffany) Wilson of Olanta, SC; a step-daughter, Sarita Graham, seven grandchildren whom she

loved and adored dearly, Emily, Malik, Alicia, Gabrielle, Kristina, Christopher, and Daylin; one

sister, Tonya (Alfred) Jones; a special nephew whom she loved like a son, Gordon Mattison, III;

a sister-in-law, Linda (Ricky) Brown; one aunt, Emma Jane McFadden of Florence, SC, and two

uncles, Floyd McFadden of Lake City, SC, and Ronnie McFadden of Harrisburg, PA, along with

a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Green-Cooper-Gaskins funeral home
Published by SCNow on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
the greater St James AME church
Lake City, SC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Carl, so sorry to hear of the passing of Emma. May God´s peace surround you and your family at this time.
Barbara Willoughby
Work
October 12, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. You and the family are in my Prayers. Emma You will be missed. May You R.I.P.
Carolyn and
Family
October 9, 2021
