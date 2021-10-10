Emma Shawn



Hickson-James



Our Heavenly Father decided to take a walk through His beautiful garden. As He walked



through, He saw so many beautiful flowers, and He chose to pick one.



On October 4, 2021, God saw you were getting weary, so He put his arms around you and



whispered, "Emma, come with me."



Emma Shawn Hickson-James was born on November 24, 1968, in Lower Florence County to the



late Doris McFadden Edwards and Norman Hickson. She departed this life on Monday, October



4, 2021, after a sudden illness.



Emma was a graduate of Lake City High. Emma received Christ at an early age while attending



Shady Grove Freewill Baptist Church, where she also sang in the choir. Emma began her



professional career as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Lake City-Scranton Nursing Home. She



also provided limitless private healthcare working as a contracted healthcare provider in the



community. She performed those duties for well over ten years. She later worked for the South



Carolina School of the Blind and the Department of Health and Human Services for a combined



17 years of service. Emma was well known in the community, always helping those in need.



Emma leaves to cherish her precious memory, her husband, Carl James, Jr., her devoted



daughter, Samantha (Dandrick) McFadden of Lake City, SC; her loving son, Christopher



(Tiffany) Wilson of Olanta, SC; a step-daughter, Sarita Graham, seven grandchildren whom she



loved and adored dearly, Emily, Malik, Alicia, Gabrielle, Kristina, Christopher, and Daylin; one



sister, Tonya (Alfred) Jones; a special nephew whom she loved like a son, Gordon Mattison, III;



a sister-in-law, Linda (Ricky) Brown; one aunt, Emma Jane McFadden of Florence, SC, and two



uncles, Floyd McFadden of Lake City, SC, and Ronnie McFadden of Harrisburg, PA, along with



a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Published by SCNow on Oct. 10, 2021.