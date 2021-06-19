Emma Lois Britt
Powell
Emma Lois Britt Powell was born in Nichols, SC on December 1, 1944 to William Henry and Jennie Collins Britt. After a brief illness, she passed away at home on Thursday, June 17th, surrounded by loved ones.
Lois was known for her fierce loyalty and giving spirit. Family and faith were everything to her in life, and she had the incredible gift of making everyone feel special- especially during Christmas, her favorite time of year. Gardening, fishing, and cooking were among some of her chosen pastimes, and the beach was one of her absolute favorite places to be.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents and all nine of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 60 years, Herman Powell; her children: Nina (Bret) Bohler, Richard Powell, and Alicia (Tim) Sawyer; her daughter-in-law, Dana Daniel Powell; her grandchildren: Jeremy (Jamie) Bohler, Brittany Bohler, Whitney Powell, Lindsey Powell, Taylor Powell, Bryson Sawyer, Brayden Sawyer, and Willow Sawyer; her great grandchildren: Reagan Powell and Harper Bohler; her sister-in-law, who was more like a sister, Janie Powell Johnson and brother-in-law, Art Powell; as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00pm on Sunday, June 20th at Elim Baptist Church in Effingham, SC. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Elim Baptist Church, McLeod Hospice, Dr. Sreenivas Rao, and Dr. Krista Kozacki. Your kindness and loving care will be long remembered by the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Elim Baptist Church: 1303 Olanta Hwy, Effingham, SC, 29541.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 19, 2021.