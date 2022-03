Emma Mae



Williamson



FLORENCE, S.C. -- Graveside Service for Mrs. Emma Mae Williamson will be conducted 10:00 AM Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Greater Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church Cemetery, 4810 Francis Marion Road, Florence, South Carolina. Interment will follow, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Published by SCNow on Jun. 1, 2021.