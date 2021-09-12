Erica Lenora



James



FLORENCE, S.C. -- Funeral service for ERICA LENORA JAMES will be 12 Noon Monday in the Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the James Memorial Gardens directed by Peoples Funeral Service. She was a daughter of David James III and Lindora Flemming James and was born on June 19, 1977, in Florence, South Carolina. She departed this earthly life on September 8, 2021, after a brief illness, at her home surrounded by her loving family.



ERICA was a 1997 graduate of Florence School Dist. 1 Special Education program. After graduation she became employed by the Matthew Wallace Center and later advanced to the Braxton Collins Workshop for the Handicapped and has been affiliated with both for over 20 years. While at Wesley UMC, Erica was an active member of the Youth Ministry and sang soprano in the youth choir, until she began to support her mother in pastoral ministry and became a member of the Usher Board at Kennedyville UMC and Bowers Chapel UMC. Erica had a great love for God, His Church, and people in general.



She was preceded in death by her maternal grand-parents Johnnie and Lillie Hannah Flemming, and paternal grandmother Mayese M. James.



Erica is survived by: her parents, David James III and Lindora Flemming James; one brother, David Leon (Lawanza) James IV; one sister, Charita Leslie James; paternal grand-father David James Sr., of Florence, SC; one niece Mariah James; two nephews, Daleon and Mikah James; five aunts, Barbara J. Frazier, Roberta Gary, Romell Flemming, and Shirley Jones; two uncles Raleigh (Mary) Flemming and Alvin L. James; three god-sisters, Shanequa Jasymn Holliday, Lashara Walden, Stephanie Porter and Tamira McCants; numerous cousins and friends; several friends who went over and beyond the call of duty to make Erica feel very special, Alvenia Lee, Angela Bethea, Peggie Cooper, Gloria Thomas, Jackie Woods, Sharon Dargan, Willie and Frances Riley, Odell Williams, Sally Mack, and Rev. James Williams.



The family is receiving friends at 915 S. Firetower Road, Florence.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.