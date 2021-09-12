FLORENCE, S.C. -- Funeral service for ERICA LENORA JAMES will be 12 Noon Monday in the Wesley United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the James Memorial Gardens directed by Peoples Funeral Service. She was a daughter of David James III and Lindora Flemming James and was born on June 19, 1977, in Florence, South Carolina. She departed this earthly life on September 8, 2021, after a brief illness, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
ERICA was a 1997 graduate of Florence School Dist. 1 Special Education program. After graduation she became employed by the Matthew Wallace Center and later advanced to the Braxton Collins Workshop for the Handicapped and has been affiliated with both for over 20 years. While at Wesley UMC, Erica was an active member of the Youth Ministry and sang soprano in the youth choir, until she began to support her mother in pastoral ministry and became a member of the Usher Board at Kennedyville UMC and Bowers Chapel UMC. Erica had a great love for God, His Church, and people in general.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grand-parents Johnnie and Lillie Hannah Flemming, and paternal grandmother Mayese M. James.
Erica is survived by: her parents, David James III and Lindora Flemming James; one brother, David Leon (Lawanza) James IV; one sister, Charita Leslie James; paternal grand-father David James Sr., of Florence, SC; one niece Mariah James; two nephews, Daleon and Mikah James; five aunts, Barbara J. Frazier, Roberta Gary, Romell Flemming, and Shirley Jones; two uncles Raleigh (Mary) Flemming and Alvin L. James; three god-sisters, Shanequa Jasymn Holliday, Lashara Walden, Stephanie Porter and Tamira McCants; numerous cousins and friends; several friends who went over and beyond the call of duty to make Erica feel very special, Alvenia Lee, Angela Bethea, Peggie Cooper, Gloria Thomas, Jackie Woods, Sharon Dargan, Willie and Frances Riley, Odell Williams, Sally Mack, and Rev. James Williams.
The family is receiving friends at 915 S. Firetower Road, Florence.
Lindora and James, please accept my condolences on the passing of your daughter. I remember her coming in Jordan´s Grocery with you Lindora. I pray your strength and comfort in the Lord.
Lebbie
Rev. Lebbie Lee Ligon
Other
September 20, 2021
My Sincere Condolences to the the family.
Anna Cooper Johnson
Friend
September 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Erica. She is in a better place with our Heavenly Father and will be saving a place for you and David! Hugs and kisses
Belinda Lee
September 15, 2021
On behalf of the entire Scott family , please know that you have our deepest sympathy.
Mary L. Scott / Joe Scott Jr.
Work
September 13, 2021
I will miss you so much godsis!
Stephanie Porter
September 13, 2021
Please accept our condolences, prayers, and thoughts.
Sharon & Jerry Taylor Sr.
September 13, 2021
So sorry to hear of Erica´s passing. Our love and prayers are with you.
Deacon C. A. and Annie Brown
September 13, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Please know that I will be praying for you and your family during this difficult time. Erica was such a sweet hearted person. She will be missed by me.
Lana Walden
Work
September 13, 2021
I was very saddened to learn of the passing of Erica. I felt that she and I had a special bond during the years that I practiced medicine. I am blessed to have known her. I am honored to have served as her physician for many years. I am praying for the family at this difficult time. I am saying a special prayer for Lindora.
Susan D. Reynolds, M.D.
Work
September 12, 2021
We sincerely regret the passing of Erica.We continue to pray for the family to be strong and pray for strength,CHARLES Rush & Family
Charles Rush
Friend
September 12, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Angela Black
Family
September 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Erica was very special. Much loved by everyone. Will keep you in our prayers.
Mable J. Starr
Friend
September 12, 2021
My Condolences goes out to the James family's during the times of there loss. I pray God will strengthen and comfort this lovely family. Eric really going to be miss by many friends and family.
Mary C McCall
September 12, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mary Muller Boise Id.
September 12, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about
Erica . She always made me
Feel welcome at Wesley . She
Was a sweet person and will
Be greatly missed
Linda Kennedy
September 12, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Nora James
Family
September 11, 2021
Pastor: Lendora James, David and
family. It just crushed my heart to
hear about the passing of Erica.
I´m so deeply sorry for the loss of
Your daughter who was such a
beautiful, sweet, smiling, friendly
Young lady. I pray in Gods mercy
the family will receive comfort,
strength and peace during this difficult time and beyond.
1 Thessalonians 4:14