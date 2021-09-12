Menu
Ernest G. "E.G." Hudson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Ernest G. "E.G."

Hudson

Ernest G. "E.G." Hudson, 90, of Florence, SC, passed away on September 10, 2021.

Mr. Hudson was born the son of the late Basil and Jordan Hudson. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and was involved in Real Estate and Development in Florence for many years after retiring from Ingram Properties.

He is predeceased by his parents along with his wife, Dorothy Hudson; brother, Herbert Hudson; and sisters, Helen Jernigan, and Maude Hudson.

He is survived by daughters, Sheila Cook (Stoney) of Blenheim, SC, Amanda Anderson (Greg) of Florence, SC; sister, Patricia Godwin of Dunn, NC; brothers, Legrande Hudson of Charlotte, NC, and Claude Hudson of Florence, SC; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the First Free Will Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.

Please send memorials to First Free Will Baptist Church at 2624 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 or to West Florence Baptist Church at 3354 Hoffmeyer Rd, Florence, SC 29501.
Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Service
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel
2402 S, Florence, SC
Sep
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
First Free Will Baptist Church
2624 W, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. EG was a great customer and friend. He will be missed. Love and prayers to the family.
Pam McCaskill
Friend
September 13, 2021
To all E. G.'s family. I was so sorry to hear of his passing. He fought the good fight and my prayers are with each of you. He was a strong family man and loved all of you.
Beverly Byrd
September 12, 2021
