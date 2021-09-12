Ernest G. "E.G."



Hudson



Ernest G. "E.G." Hudson, 90, of Florence, SC, passed away on September 10, 2021.



Mr. Hudson was born the son of the late Basil and Jordan Hudson. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and was involved in Real Estate and Development in Florence for many years after retiring from Ingram Properties.



He is predeceased by his parents along with his wife, Dorothy Hudson; brother, Herbert Hudson; and sisters, Helen Jernigan, and Maude Hudson.



He is survived by daughters, Sheila Cook (Stoney) of Blenheim, SC, Amanda Anderson (Greg) of Florence, SC; sister, Patricia Godwin of Dunn, NC; brothers, Legrande Hudson of Charlotte, NC, and Claude Hudson of Florence, SC; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, September 13, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.



Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the First Free Will Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens.



Please send memorials to First Free Will Baptist Church at 2624 W Palmetto St, Florence, SC 29501 or to West Florence Baptist Church at 3354 Hoffmeyer Rd, Florence, SC 29501.



Published by SCNow on Sep. 12, 2021.