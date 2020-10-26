Errol "Earl"
Scurry
MARION -- Errol "Earl" Scurry, 81, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic the service will be live streamed on the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page.
.
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 26, 2020.