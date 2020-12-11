There are some people that God places a hedge of protection around and allows their souls to be free to love others without conditions. I always felt that "Ette" was such a person. Her younger brother, Virgil, and I were close friends and through our eyes, she was always such a sweet and gentle spirit. I will miss her but will always remember the kindness she showed me.
Charles Thomas
Friend and Former Preston Street Neighbor
December 14, 2020
Sorry to learn of the passing of Esther. She was a former neighbor and a close friend of our family. We will miss her. Our prayers are with the family.
Clara Thomas-Williams
December 12, 2020
Deepest Sympathy far the passing of Ms Esther will keep the Family in prayer