There are some people that God places a hedge of protection around and allows their souls to be free to love others without conditions. I always felt that "Ette" was such a person. Her younger brother, Virgil, and I were close friends and through our eyes, she was always such a sweet and gentle spirit. I will miss her but will always remember the kindness she showed me. Charles Thomas Friend and Former Preston Street Neighbor

Charles Thomas December 14, 2020