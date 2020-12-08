To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Ethel was a long time friend that was dear to my heart. Heartfelt sympathy to the family. I share your pain.
Bettye Johnson & Family
December 12, 2020
Sadden at the loss my dear cousin Ethel. Our last encounter was at the funeral of our cousin Daisy. To the other family members my condolences and prayers for strength and comfort. Seek peace with Jesus Christ for absolution. Amen. Deborah Cox
Deborah Cox
December 10, 2020
To the family.. I have known Ethel and Frank almost all of my life. Schoolmates and next door neighbors. Ethel and I have talk, laugh and cried over the clothesline fence. That's what good neighbors do! Her children, grandchildren and her greatgrandchildren knew my Mom as Mrs Koot and the little ones would call her husband Mr Koot lol. Ethel would keep you laughing No dull moment around her. Yes her physical presence is missed. To her Children, Grandchildren and Greatgrandchildren my prayers that God will continue to lead guide, protect and give you the strength to know that He cares and He will take care of you.
Love
Otis and Retha Ross
Otis and Retha Ross
December 9, 2020
Your family is in my prayers.
Georgia D Hughes
December 8, 2020
Our prayers are with you. Cherish those precious memories of her. Psalm23rd. May God keep his arm wrap around you.