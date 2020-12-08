To the family.. I have known Ethel and Frank almost all of my life. Schoolmates and next door neighbors. Ethel and I have talk, laugh and cried over the clothesline fence. That's what good neighbors do! Her children, grandchildren and her greatgrandchildren knew my Mom as Mrs Koot and the little ones would call her husband Mr Koot lol. Ethel would keep you laughing No dull moment around her. Yes her physical presence is missed. To her Children, Grandchildren and Greatgrandchildren my prayers that God will continue to lead guide, protect and give you the strength to know that He cares and He will take care of you. Love Otis and Retha Ross

Otis and Retha Ross December 9, 2020