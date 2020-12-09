Menu
Ethel L. Egleton
FUNERAL HOME
Peoples Funeral Home
1014 Harmony St
Florence, SC
Ethel L.

Egleton

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. It is with deep sadness that the Egleton family announces the passing of our matriarch, Mrs. Ethel L. Egleton, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12 noon as a parking lot service at Maxwell Baptist Church, 1309 Malloy Street, Florence, SC, directed by Peoples Funeral Service. Public viewing will begin at the church at 10:30. However, due to the recent health crisis the family will not be accepting any visitors. Any acts of kindness shown to the family can be mailed or delivered to 715 Pawley Street, Florence, SC.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
10:30a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Maxwell Baptist Church
1309 Malloy Street, Florence, SC
Dec
10
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Maxwell Baptist Church
1309 Malloy Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Peoples Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Catherine Turner
Other
December 3, 2021
Rest In Heavenly Peace
Margaret GeraldM
December 3, 2021
What a sweet Person. I loved Mrs Ethel.
Emanuel Smith
December 16, 2020
The Harrison family will keep your family lifted up in prayer. Be safe Billy Jimy and Wanda
Jimmy Harrison
December 10, 2020
My condolences to the Eagleton family during this time of grief. Praying for your strength in the Lord.
Almeda Graham
December 10, 2020
Deepest sympathy express to the family of Ethel Egleton, she was a dear co-worker and a beautiful person.
Audrey McClain
December 10, 2020
Please accept my sincere sympathy and condolence for the loss of your mother.
Isaac Johnson Jr.
December 10, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathy in you moment of grief. The Egleton´s were not just neighbors, they are family.
Kenneth & Monica Williams
December 10, 2020
I believe Ethel and I first met at Curves many years ago. My sympathies and prayers go to the family.
Catherine Turner
December 10, 2020
Those we love don´t go away, they walk beside us every day. Praying for peace and comfort to my family during this tough time
Ava M
December 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Egleton family. We will miss her laughter and positive influence on the entire neighborhood.
Wallace James
December 9, 2020
My condolences to your family hold onto each other god will see you through
Mary brunson
December 9, 2020
I am deeply sadden by the lost a great person that I grew up with. Family, be comforted by the love of God
Irvin Charles
December 9, 2020
Would like to express my deepest sympathy to the the family of Ethel Egleton. May God give you comfort during the hours of bereavement Your Cousin Dorothy P Wingate
Dorothy Wingate
December 9, 2020
Kevin, please know that you & your family have my deepest sympathy. It is my prayer that God will hold you close & surround you with HIS unwavering love.
Debbie Q Rogers
December 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family. Know that we are praying for you all. God is in control.
Emma J Sellers
December 9, 2020
We ask God to give you comfort during this time need of need. You are in our prayers.
Luther & Margaret Gerald
December 9, 2020
