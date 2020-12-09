Ethel L.



Egleton



A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. It is with deep sadness that the Egleton family announces the passing of our matriarch, Mrs. Ethel L. Egleton, on Thursday, December 3, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12 noon as a parking lot service at Maxwell Baptist Church, 1309 Malloy Street, Florence, SC, directed by Peoples Funeral Service. Public viewing will begin at the church at 10:30. However, due to the recent health crisis the family will not be accepting any visitors. Any acts of kindness shown to the family can be mailed or delivered to 715 Pawley Street, Florence, SC.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 9, 2020.