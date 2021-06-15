Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Evelyn "Ellie" Scarborough
FUNERAL HOME
Belk Funeral Home - Lamar
217 West Main Street
Lamar, SC
Evelyn "Ellie"

Scarborough

LAMAR -- Evelyn "Ellie" C. Scarborough, age 98 died at her home on Sunday, June 13, 2021 after several years of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, Rivers Scarborough. Evelyn was born July 29, 1922, the daughter of the late Lila Copeland Carter and Walter L. Carter of Carter's Crossroads.

Evelyn was a member of Lamar First Baptist Church, served as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Edna Watson Missionary Circle for over 50 years. She and her husband were owners of "The Egg and I" Poultry Farm before retirement.

Surviving Mrs. Scarborough is a sister, Virginia Carter Fitzgerald, age 103 of Raleigh, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews who considered her a "very special aunt."

She was predeceased by her brothers, Willie James Carter, Earl Carter, and Wilton Carter, all of Lamar; and a sister, Elizabeth Carter Ayers of Florence.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of her caregivers. Memorials may be made to Lamar First Baptist Church, PO Box 431 Lamar, SC 29069; or to Lamar Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 2 Lamar, SC 29069.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
Published by SCNow on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home - Lamar
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Belk Funeral Home - Lamar Lamar Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sip Mrs. Ellie you where a sweet lady praying for the family.
Valerie Davis
Work
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results