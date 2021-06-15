Evelyn "Ellie"
Scarborough
LAMAR -- Evelyn "Ellie" C. Scarborough, age 98 died at her home on Sunday, June 13, 2021 after several years of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, Rivers Scarborough. Evelyn was born July 29, 1922, the daughter of the late Lila Copeland Carter and Walter L. Carter of Carter's Crossroads.
Evelyn was a member of Lamar First Baptist Church, served as a Sunday School teacher and member of the Edna Watson Missionary Circle for over 50 years. She and her husband were owners of "The Egg and I" Poultry Farm before retirement.
Surviving Mrs. Scarborough is a sister, Virginia Carter Fitzgerald, age 103 of Raleigh, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews who considered her a "very special aunt."
She was predeceased by her brothers, Willie James Carter, Earl Carter, and Wilton Carter, all of Lamar; and a sister, Elizabeth Carter Ayers of Florence.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to all of her caregivers. Memorials may be made to Lamar First Baptist Church, PO Box 431 Lamar, SC 29069; or to Lamar Memorial Cemetery, PO Box 2 Lamar, SC 29069.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 15th at Lamar Memorial Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Published by SCNow on Jun. 15, 2021.