Mrs. Evelyn Andrews Woodberry will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, December 23, 2021, at J.O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns Street, Florence. Interment will follow at Mill Branch AME Church, 1917 N. Old River Rd., Pamplico, SC directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.
Mrs. Evelyn Andrews Woodberry of Pamplico, South Carolina, departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at McLeod Hospice after a brief illness.
Evelyn was born on January 3, 1935, to the late Billy Cuttino, Sr. and Catherine Gregg Andrews.
She was a lifelong member of Mill Branch African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church serving in many ways but was a dedicated steward and church secretary for many years.
Evelyn worked as a classroom teacher beginning in McClellanville, Charleston County and continued to Florence County Schools, Districts Four, Two and before retiring District One. She was an administrator in Florence School District One for more than twenty years. Her influence spanned more than sixty (60) years in educational service. In 2016, the Florence One School Board named the Business Department wing of the Florence Career Center, the Evelyn Woodberry Center in her honor.
On June 28, 1959, Evelyn married her sweetheart, Jack Benjamin Woodberry and this union was blessed with a daughter, Kristal.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristal Woodberry; one sister, Lizzie Andrews Grant; one brother, DeLeon (Anne) Andrews, Sr.; one sister-in-law, Rosan Andrews and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.
Public Viewing will be 1PM to 5PM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at J.O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel.
My deepest condolences to Evelyn's family. Evelyn and I were high school and college classmates. Although we had not seen each other in many years, I always learned of her outstanding accomplishments through family and friends in Florence. As classmates, she demonstrated the qualities that would make her a successful educator and administrator--kindness, loyalty, pleasing personality, and competence. It was my pleasure and privilege to have known her. She has touched many lives and will be sorely missed.
Carolyn Norwood
December 23, 2021
My condolences to the family. Let our God hold the family close in comfort. I knew Ms. Woodberry during my four years at Wilson High School. She was always a smiling face for all of the students. She truly loved each and everyone of us that came through Wilson. She delighted in our educational and personal growth and cheered us on through graduation. She touched many, many lives and made them each better in her special way. Ms. Woodberry -- an amazing, loving lady and educator. Our Lord and Savior is receiving a treasure. Prayers to God for the family.
Bryan Michaux
School
December 23, 2021
Condolences to the family. She was an awesome teacher.
Shirley Robinson Ball
School
December 23, 2021
Kristal and family,
I am so sorry for your loss. I worked with "Ms. Woodberry" for close to 15 years. I loved going to her office to get needed words of wisdom and encouragement and of course she made me take a piece of candy with me.
She was missed when she retired. I know how much you will miss her.