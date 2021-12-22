Evelyn Andrews



Woodberry



Pamplico- Private Family Funeral Service for



Mrs. Evelyn Andrews Woodberry will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, December 23, 2021, at J.O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns Street, Florence. Interment will follow at Mill Branch AME Church, 1917 N. Old River Rd., Pamplico, SC directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.



Mrs. Evelyn Andrews Woodberry of Pamplico, South Carolina, departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at McLeod Hospice after a brief illness.



Evelyn was born on January 3, 1935, to the late Billy Cuttino, Sr. and Catherine Gregg Andrews.



She was a lifelong member of Mill Branch African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church serving in many ways but was a dedicated steward and church secretary for many years.



Evelyn worked as a classroom teacher beginning in McClellanville, Charleston County and continued to Florence County Schools, Districts Four, Two and before retiring District One. She was an administrator in Florence School District One for more than twenty years. Her influence spanned more than sixty (60) years in educational service. In 2016, the Florence One School Board named the Business Department wing of the Florence Career Center, the Evelyn Woodberry Center in her honor.



On June 28, 1959, Evelyn married her sweetheart, Jack Benjamin Woodberry and this union was blessed with a daughter, Kristal.



She is survived by her daughter, Kristal Woodberry; one sister, Lizzie Andrews Grant; one brother, DeLeon (Anne) Andrews, Sr.; one sister-in-law, Rosan Andrews and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.



Public Viewing will be 1PM to 5PM, Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at J.O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel.



Published by SCNow on Dec. 22, 2021.