Mrs. Evelyn Andrews Woodberry of Pamplico, South Carolina died Wednesday, December 15, 2021. Arrangements will be announced by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. The family will receive condolences by phone at (843) 493-5121 or by mail at 1467 Delta Mills Road, Pamplico, South Carolina 29583.
We love and miss you Aunt Evelyn!
Wanda & Stephan Sirko
Family
December 23, 2021
To The Andrews and Woodberry Family
My deepest condolences and prayers are with you. One of kind teacher I can truly say I loved my teacher. 2022 will be 50 years since I graduated but seeing her in Walmart some years ago brought back fond memories. Warm hearted lady always.
Deborah Cox
School
December 21, 2021
To the Andrews and Woodberry family, I share in your sorrow in the passing of our love one. She always treated me like family. She invested so much in so many therefore she lives on in our lives. Let the memories in our hearts ease some of our pain as we celebrate a life well lived.
Christie Hyman
December 21, 2021
My Prayers are with Crystal and the entire family during this difficult time. God is still Good and is worthy of the praise. Mrs Woodbury was my 9th grade principal at Wilson High school and her daughter is my classmate.
Lakeshia Mumford
School
December 21, 2021
I worked on Mrs. Woodbury's Nissan for many years. She was very sweet and good to me. I am so sorry to hear of her passing. She will be missed greatly
Donald W Martin
Friend
December 20, 2021
Mrs Evelyn always had time to speak with people and wanted to get to know them with her gentle spirit. Her words of encouragement blessed so many people and students, and she will be missed, and leaves a legacy that inspires us to follow.
Erik Marechal and Emily McLean
Friend
December 20, 2021
My condolences to her daughter and other family members. She was such a kind person and when I was selling cars, a loyal customer. Never would speak to another salesperson even if wasn't there that day. Take your rest in paradise Mrs. Woodberry!
Eriche D Brown
Other
December 20, 2021
My condolences and prayers are with the Woodberry family. Mrs. Woodberry will be missed by many. She touched so many lives.
Teresa Myers Ervin
Other
December 19, 2021
We're praying for the family.
Treaver Keith & Family
Friend
December 19, 2021
My condolences to the Woodberry family.
She was a true teacher, wanting her students to achieve and make a difference in the world. Whenever I saw her, I could expect words of encouragement and hear positive expressions.
Mrs. Woodberry was one of a kind and will be dearly missed.
Teresa C Anderson
Other
December 19, 2021
Rest in Heaven Mrs Woodberry. May your family be surrounded by God's Love and Peace now and always. Mrs Woodberry was such a loving, giving, special Lady. She will be missed by many.
CONNIE E GULLEDGE
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mrs. Woodberry taught me typing at Johnson High School in Timmonsville,SC. She was a wonderful teacher. She was concerned about our education and well being. She did what she could to make sure we were the best typists possible.
Maggie Pettigrew Mack
School
December 18, 2021
I knew Mrs. Woodberry when I taught at Wilson. What a lovely, kind, nurturing person she was! I am so thankful I knew her and pray for comfort for her family.