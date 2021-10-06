Menu
Search by Name
Menu
SCNow
SCNow Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Exley Arvle Wilkes
FUNERAL HOME
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street
Florence, SC
Exley Arvle

Wilkes

Exley Arvle Wilkes, 75, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Mr. Wilkes was born in Lamar, SC a son of the late Exley Houston Wilkes and Helen Arvle Seagars Wilkes. He was an Administrator for the Housing Authority.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife, Margaret Lawhon Wilkes.

Surviving are his son, Jason (Leslie) Wilkes of Hartsville; daughter, Brandy (Gerry) Easterling of Hartsville; step-son, Billy Keith Lawhon of Florence; step-daughter, Brandy (Matt) Hatchell of Effingham; grandchildren, Lane Hatchell, Lilly Hatchell, Piper Zeller, Peyton Zeller, Olivia Wilkes, Preston Wilkes, Madeline Wilkes, and Noah Wilkes.

Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Association, www.lbda.org, or to the V.F.W., www.vfw.org.

The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Turner Cemetery.

Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Oct
7
Service
2:00p.m.
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
2402 South Irby Street, Florence, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.