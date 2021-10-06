Exley Arvle
Wilkes
Exley Arvle Wilkes, 75, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Mr. Wilkes was born in Lamar, SC a son of the late Exley Houston Wilkes and Helen Arvle Seagars Wilkes. He was an Administrator for the Housing Authority.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and by his wife, Margaret Lawhon Wilkes.
Surviving are his son, Jason (Leslie) Wilkes of Hartsville; daughter, Brandy (Gerry) Easterling of Hartsville; step-son, Billy Keith Lawhon of Florence; step-daughter, Brandy (Matt) Hatchell of Effingham; grandchildren, Lane Hatchell, Lilly Hatchell, Piper Zeller, Peyton Zeller, Olivia Wilkes, Preston Wilkes, Madeline Wilkes, and Noah Wilkes.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Association, www.lbda.org
, or to the V.F.W., www.vfw.org
.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home with the service to be held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Turner Cemetery.
Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com
.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 6, 2021.