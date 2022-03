"Maggie"



Fang Zheng



PAMPLICO, S.C. -- "Maggie" Fang Zheng, 35, formerly of China, passed away Feb. 24, 2021.



A graveside service will be Monday, March 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Florence Memorial Gardens.



Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence will be assisting the family.



Published by SCNow on Feb. 28, 2021.