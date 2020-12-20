To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Smith's Funeral Home of Florence
SIP! I hope that you get your rest.
Crystal Brunson
December 24, 2020
Bro will dearly be missed. You may be gone but not forgotten. We love you and one day will see each other again
Angel and Shawn eutsey
December 23, 2020
Rest easy ole friend .
Keino Boyd
December 21, 2020
On behalf of the Brockington family our sincerest condolences to the entire McCall Ford family. Our families share many deep memories.
Allison Y. Brockington, Esq.
December 21, 2020
May God Direct my Brother into Everlasting Peace. Forever in my Thoughts
Jarrod McCormick
Brother
December 20, 2020
I like to say farewell brother I always love you you was much more than a friend our family grew up together you were always be a hill boy and much love my life your big brother Jerome my condolences goes out to the family I love you much man rest in peace
Gerome Mitchell
December 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.