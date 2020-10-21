Menu
Fletcher Williams
1951 - 2020
FLORENCE Mr. Fletcher Williams peacefully transitioned Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving wife and family. Services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 1:00 p.m. in the Faith Memorial Gardens Cemetery 647 Rogers Rd Darlington. Viewing will be held today 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at Lambs Chapel 3514 Southborough Rd Florence, SC then 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Family will receive friends 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at 1974 Tanager Dr. Florence, SC In lieu of flowers, please make donations to House Of Hope 1020 W. Darlington St Florence, SC 29501. Services conducted by Sherman L. Barno Funeral Directors.
Published by SCNow on Oct. 21, 2020.
