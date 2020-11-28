Florence Aycock
Sturkie
FLORENCE - Florence Aycock Sturkie, born June 24, 1942 in Chesterfield, passed away November 24, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28th in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Florence was a very dedicated and proud wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She previously owned a convenience store and Stitch-it and More store during her lifetime, and was also the former co-owner of Sturkie Plumbing. Florence was a dedicated volunteer for Cooks for Christ and the Women's group at Gospel Worship Temple. She enjoyed traveling and frequently took trips with her family and with groups from the Florence County Parks and Recreation. She was a regular in the Leatherman Senior Center lunches and Bingo. Florence loved people and did not meet a stranger and seems that everyone knew Miss. Florence.
Florence's favorite activities were playing games (Bingo and card games) and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She spent many hours with her grandchildren, taking them on trips and enjoying other activities.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Junior L. Sturkie; four children, Michael J. (Karen) Sturkie, Wayne M. (Michele) Sturkie, Alan O. Sturkie, and Michelle Sturkie (Johnny) Head; grandchildren, Austin Sturkie, Matthew Sturkie, Dewitt (Brittany) Sturkie, Charlee Sturkie, Gracie (Josh) Allen, Hadley Sturkie, Kershaw Sturkie, and Laura Katherine Head, Keli (McKinley) Jones; great-grandchildren, William Witt Sturkie, Clayton Jones, Chandler Jones, and Mary Mac Jones; brother, Eugene (Renee) Aycock; several nieces and nephews, and her fur baby, Dabo.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, John, Melvin, Bill, Phillip, Marion, and Marvin Aycock; sisters, Rosa Lee A. Wallace, Blanche A. Johnson, Mary Ann A. Finkling, Betty A. Anderson, and Mary A. Cox, who died two days following Florence's death.
Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, PO Box 100551 Florence, SC 29502.
A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by SCNow on Nov. 28, 2020.