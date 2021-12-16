Frances P.
Anglin
Frances P. Anglin, age 91, died Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Mt. Pleasant, SC where she had happily resided for the last 6 years after moving from her home of 52 years in Florence, SC.
Frances was born on February 12, 1930, to Franklin and Hessie Smithey in N Wilkesboro, NC.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Robert L. Anglin Sr., one sister and two brothers.
She and Robert have three children Deborah Kirby of John's Island, SC., Dixie Coats of Florence, and Robert L. Anglin Jr. "Trey" (Vickie) of Sumter. Four grandchildren, John C. Kirby "Clint" (Karen) of Birmingham AL., Robert L. Anglin III (Amanda) of Sumter, Justin T. Coats, and Alan M. Coats of Florence, great grandchild Kingston Kirby of Birmingham AL; bonus-great-grandchildren, Amelia and Colton of Sumter, SC.
Frances was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. She especially loved going to plays at the Florence Little Theater. She was a long-time member of St. Anthony Church where she did volunteer work for the church and school.
Frances went to work after her children were in high school at Uniforms by John where she spent twenty happy years as the store manager. She delighted in helping new nurses get fitted for their graduating uniforms and could tell you what style and size all of her customers wore.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, December 17, 2021, at 11 A.M. St. Anthony Catholic Church with entombment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Florence Humane Society, or a charity of your choice
.
Published by SCNow on Dec. 16, 2021.