Frances RoseDewittFranciska "Frances" Rose Dewitt, 99, passed on April 11, 2022 after a very good life. She was born to Ferdinand Horvath and Lidvina Horvath in Michlitz, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany on March 05, 1923. She married Michael John DeWitt in 1951 and together raised three sons [Michael, Robert [Deceased] & John in Hammond, IN. She is also survived by six grandchildren and 1one great-grand-daughter. Frances graduated from Visitation High School in Chicago in 1941 and received a nursing degree from the Loyola University of Chicago in 1943. Frances retired from St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, after working for over 20 years as a registered nurse. She chose Florence, SC to retire & was active in the St. Anthony Catholic community where she was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. She will be missed. A Mass of Christian Burial directed by Cain Calcutt Funeral Home will be said at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will take place in the St. John Cemetery in Hammond Indiana, directed by Bocken Funeral Home, at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022. A Wake Service will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM.Cain Calcutt Funeral HomeFlorence, South Carolina